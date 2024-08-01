France Reports 68 Cyberattacks Linked To Olympics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French authorities have detected and foiled 68 cyberattacks linked to the Olympic Games since last week, Prime Gabriel Attal said Wednesday.

Two of the were directed at Olympic sites at Bercy and La Villette in the French capital last Thursday, he told reporters.

"All these 68 cyberattacks, including the two cyberattacks that targeted Olympic sites, were detected in time and foiled," Attal said.

He gave no details on the nature of the other attacks.

This year, the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI) said it had been training all the various entities involved in the protection from cyberattacks amid expectations that such attempts would increase during the Olympics.

The Games opened on Friday amid tight security.