Protests erupt across Venezuela after controversial Maduro victory

(MENAFN) On Monday, widespread protests erupted across Caracas and various Venezuelan cities in response to the controversial victory of President Nicolás Maduro in the recent presidential elections. The discontent has manifested in several forms of public demonstrations, with hundreds of citizens taking to the streets to voice their frustration and challenge the of the election results.



Videos circulating on social media depict burning Maduro's election posters and toppling a statue of Hugo Chávez, Maduro's predecessor. The streets are filled with chants such as "And he will fall, and he will fall, this government will fall," and the sounds of pots and pans being banged in a show of dissent. In some areas, roads and streets have been obstructed by tires set alight, while the police have responded with tear gas to disperse the crowds gathering near the Miraflores Palace, the presidential residence.



The unrest began in the popular neighborhoods of Caracas and quickly spread to other regions of the country. This surge of protests follows the announcement by the electoral authority that Maduro had secured a victory with 51 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who received 44 percent. The opposition has vehemently contested the results, arguing that they do not reflect the actual votes cast. Various exit polls released throughout the day suggested a win for Gonzalez, and the electoral body has yet to provide detailed tallies from polling stations nationwide. Opposition leader María Corina Machado claimed that Gonzalez had received over 70 percent of the votes tallied.



The disputed election results have drawn skepticism from global leaders and election observers, who have called for a full release of the vote counts to ensure transparency and credibility. The ongoing protests highlight the deep divisions and tensions surrounding Venezuela's political landscape, with many citizens demanding accountability and a thorough examination of the election process.

MENAFN31072024000045015839ID1108502814