Qatar Red Crescent Society Inaugurates New Residential Village In Niger

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Niamey: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has inaugurated a new residential village in Niger for poor families in Koutoukale Koira Tegui region. The village consists of 33 homes, one borehole, one mosque, one two-classroom school, and basic infrastructure.

During the inauguration ceremony, Director of Relief and International Programs Division at QRCS, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, elucidated the diverse interventions in Niger, in keeping with the national development plans, including shelter, water and sanitation, health, livelihood, food security, and disaster response, as well as other humanitarian activities an

He underscored the QRCSs commitment in Niger to launching several new projects in the coming few days that include establishing 53 income-generating enterprises for 163 families in Niamey and Tillaberi, deploying five ophthalmology clinics in Dosso and Maradi, and distributing 1,575 food baskets in Niamey.

Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim thanked and appreciated the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Niger for its efforts in supporting and encouraging QRCS in this humanitarian mission.

