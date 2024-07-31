Death rate in landslides in southern India rises to 151

(MENAFN) The devastating landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala have claimed at least 151 lives, according to officials who provided an update on Wednesday. The calamity struck the Wayanad district on the night of Monday into Tuesday, prompting a significant emergency response.



As the massive search and rescue operation continues into its second day, efforts are being spearheaded by multiple rescue agencies, with the Indian Army and Air Force also contributing their resources to the mission. The severity of the disaster has led to widespread mobilization, with troops working tirelessly to locate and assist those affected.



Current reports indicate that nearly 100 individuals are still unaccounted for, heightening the urgency of the rescue operations. In addition, 192 people have been hospitalized across various medical facilities, receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the disaster. The scale of the devastation has prompted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to describe the situation as a "heart-wrenching disaster," noting that entire areas have been obliterated by the landslides.



In response to the tragedy, the state government has declared a two-day mourning period. All public functions and celebrations have been postponed to honor the victims and allow for the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.



The Indian Army’s Southern Command, updating the public via X late Tuesday night, confirmed that rescue operations are proceeding robustly. The military has successfully evacuated over 700 individuals through a combination of makeshift bridges and dedicated efforts by personnel on the ground. The continued focus remains on locating the missing and providing aid to those in need as the state grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

MENAFN31072024000045015839ID1108502813