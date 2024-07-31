Turkey’s BIST 100 opens Wednesday’s session with losses

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 10,658.11 points, marking a decrease of 0.31 percent, or 33.57 points, from its previous closing level. This decline follows a drop of 0.39 percent the day before, when the closed at a record low of 10,691.68 points. The trading volume on Tuesday was substantial, amounting to 90 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.73 billion. This high level of trading activity occurred despite the downward movement in the index, highlighting ongoing investor engagement amid market volatility.



By 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, the currency exchange rates displayed continued fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. The US dollar was trading at 33.1380 Turkish liras, the euro at 35.8830 liras, and the British pound at 42.5460 liras. These rates reflect the current dynamics in the forex market, influenced by both domestic and international economic factors. The variations in exchange rates are critical for investors and businesses as they impact trade and investment decisions.



In the commodities sector, gold was priced at USD2,421.85 per ounce. This price indicates a stable demand for gold as a safe-haven asset amidst ongoing economic uncertainties and market fluctuations. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD79.50 per barrel. The price of Brent crude reflects the current conditions in the global energy market, including supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and market sentiment. These commodity prices are important indicators of broader economic trends and can influence inflation and economic growth projections.

