US Treasury Department sanctions key facilitators of Iran's missile, drone programs

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting key facilitators of Iran's missile and drone programs. These sanctions affect five individuals and seven entities based in Iran, China, and Hong Kong. These sanctioned parties have been implicated in facilitating procurements for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, according to the Treasury's statement.



Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, emphasized the serious implications of Iran’s actions, noting that the country’s proliferation of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) poses significant risks to regional and global stability. He stated that these sanctions aim to expose and disrupt the operations of front companies and trusted agents involved in acquiring components for these weapons systems.



The sanctions specifically target those involved in procuring critical components like accelerometers and gyroscopes, which are essential for the development of Iran's ballistic missiles and UAVs. The Treasury Department’s actions are part of a broader strategy to penalize those facilitating Iran’s production of these advanced and potentially lethal technologies.



The US government has made it clear that it will continue to impose sanctions and economic pressures on individuals and entities that support Iran's weapon development efforts. The measures announced are intended to curb Iran’s ability to advance its missile and drone programs by disrupting the supply chain and financial networks associated with these activities.

