Barcelona Defeat Manchester City On Penalties In Pre-Season Clash

Orlando, July 31 (IANS) Manchester City were beaten 1-4 on penalties after playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camping World Stadium.

Barcelona took the lead through Pau Victor's low finish, with Nico O'Reilly's equaliser then canceled out by Pablo Torre on the stroke of half-time. City deservedly drew level, though, when Jack Grealish found the top corner after great work from Mateo Kovacic before the hour mark.

Pep Guardiola's men pressed for an advantage until the end, but would ultimately fall to the lottery of a shoot-out in their second pre-season friendly in the United States.

Pre-season is the perfect opportunity for the teams to figure out how they are going to set up in the coming season. Alongside that it also provides an opportunity to the academy players to give a chance to impress.

"We're blessed to have these players (youngsters). It's nice because the other young players look up to senior players. If you aren't ready another will be ready because look at them, they want to become footballers and show they want to be there. As a manager it's really good and that's why having this period before the season is good," said Guardioa to reporters in the post-game interview.

City's opening two fixtures in the United States had ended in defeat, but those results didn't reflect the positive performances Pep Guardiola's men had put on.

It was down to the lottery of a penalty shoot-out, with Phillips and Wright both seeing their penalties saved by substitute keeper Ander Astralaga while Barcelona made no mistake with their three kicks to seal the victory.

Manchester City will next face Chelsea as part of their pre-season tour in the USA, they will also face Chelsea in their first Premier League game of the season at the Etihad Stadium on August 18.