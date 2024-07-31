Offshore Wind Energy Market Projected To Reach $11,334 Million By 2023 With A 19.4% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The offshore wind was valued at $2,727 thousand in 2016, and is projected to reach at $11,334 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Offshore wind energy stands out as a highly efficient and resilient energy source, playing a vital role in reducing CO2 emissions and displacing reliance on fossil fuels. Mirroring onshore wind technologies, offshore wind harnesses wind turbines to generate electricity, which is then transmitted to the mainland via export cables. The primary advantage of deploying offshore wind energy lies in the consistent and stronger offshore winds, enabling the utilization of larger horizontal turbine blades.

The increasing demand for electricity and a growing preference for renewable energy sources present a plethora of opportunities for market expansion. Furthermore, heightened governmental investments and the adoption of offshore wind energy as a substitute to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions are poised to propel the overall market growth. Nonetheless, the industry may encounter challenges due to the high costs associated with initial installations and the infrastructure required for costly components.

The momentum propelling offshore wind energy forward has been steadily increasing, fueled by a combination of factors including advancements in technology, decreasing costs, and a growing acknowledgment of the pressing need to shift away from fossil fuels. As countries worldwide commit to ambitious carbon reduction objectives, offshore wind energy has emerged as a crucial element in achieving these aims.

A primary advantage of offshore wind energy lies in its immense untapped potential. Unlike onshore wind farms, which face limitations due to land availability and encounter issues such as conflicts over land use and visual impact, offshore wind farms benefit from expansive open ocean areas where wind resources are plentiful and consistent. This creates opportunities for the development of large-scale wind projects capable of producing substantial amounts of clean energy.

Moreover, technological progress has significantly improved the efficiency and feasibility of offshore wind farms. Innovations in turbine design, foundation structures, and installation methods have contributed to cost reductions and heightened the competitiveness of offshore wind energy compared to traditional fossil fuel sources. Consequently, offshore wind projects are now being pursued on a large scale, with developers and investors increasingly recognizing the economic potential of this burgeoning industry.

In the coming years, the prospects for offshore wind energy look exceptionally promising. As advancements in technology persistently drive costs down and enhance performance, offshore wind farms are set to assume a more significant role in the global energy landscape. Governments, utilities, and industry stakeholders are intensifying their investments in offshore wind projects, acknowledging their pivotal contribution to meeting climate and energy targets.

Offshore wind energy involves the establishment of wind farms positioned along coastlines, typically on continental shelves, with the aim of harnessing wind power for electricity generation. These offshore locations benefit from higher wind speeds compared to onshore sites, resulting in greater electricity generation capacity. This renewable energy source is expected to reduce dependence on energy imports, alleviate air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and stimulate job creation while bolstering local economies.

Key Findings of the Study:

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

Europe is projected to maintain its lead position from 2017 to 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1%, in terms of capacity.

UK accounted for almost one-third of the global market in 2016.

China occupied around one-ninth share of the global offshore wind energy market in 2016.

In terms of value, Denmark is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The Offshore Wind Energy Industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Key Market Players:

. Gamesa Corporacion Technologica Sa

. Ge Wind Energy

. Siemens Wind Power

. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

. Suzlon Group

. China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

. Nordex Se

. Goldwin Science And Technology Co. Ltd.

. Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

. Dong Energy A/S

