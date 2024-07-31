Qatar Calls Assassination Of Hamas Leader A 'Dangerous Escalation'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the assassination of Dr. Ismail Haniyeh, head of the bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and considers it a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

The of Foreign Affairs stressed that the assassination and reckless targeting of civilians will likely to lead the region into chaos and undermine the chances of peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance against violence and criminal acts, including political assassinations, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar, its leadership and people, to the family of the Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas and his personal companion, and the State of Palestine and its people.