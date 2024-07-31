Sidra Medicine Achieves Institutional Accreditation From Royal College Of Physicians And Surgeons Of Canada

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, is pleased to announce that it has successfully achieved institutional accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (Royal College).

The Royal College accreditation paves the way for Sidra to accredit its postgraduate medical education residency training programs in multiple specialties including cardiology, general surgery, nephrology, neurology, medical genetics and genomics, and more.

Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chair of Medical Education at Sidra Medicine said:“This accomplishment reflects our commitment to delivering the highest quality postgraduate medical education for our students. It also highlights our steady commitment to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary for superior patient care and is a testament to the strength of our medical education programs.”

Sidra Medicine's medical education programs are designed to provide residents, graduates and trainees with an exceptional educational experience, with the aim of shaping safe and competent future doctors who specialize in children's and women's health.

Craig Ceppetelli, Executive Director of the Royal College's Office of International Collaboration and Advancement and Chief Operating Officer of Royal College Canada International, said:“We very much value our partnership with Sidra Medicine and their commitment to postgraduate medical education. The accreditation of their institution and all the work underway to accredit their programs is very exciting for everyone involved. I am thrilled to be a part of this collaboration, working alongside Prof. Janahi and his entire Sidra Medicine team to enhance postgraduate medical education in Qatar.”

Sidra Medicine is currently in the process of having its residency training program in pediatrics accredited by the Royal College, and plans are underway to seek accreditation for several programs between 2025 and 2029. Once these steps are complete, it will eventually allow Sidra Medicine physicians to challenge the Royal College certification exams.

Earlier this year, Sidra Medicine hosted its second Medical Education Day to honor its batch of 2023-2024 students, residents and fellows. Over 50 graduating medical students sponsored by Sidra Medicine, resident trainees, and graduating fellows were recognized for being the top performers in their respective specialties.