Turkiye Condemns 'Shameful Assassination' Of Hamas Chief: Minister

7/31/2024 2:30:41 AM

Istanbul: Turkiye on Wednesday condemned the "shameful assassination" of Hamas Political leader Ismail Haniyeh -- an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- the foreign affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension".

The Peninsula

