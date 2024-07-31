Turkiye Condemns 'Shameful Assassination' Of Hamas Chief: Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Turkiye on Wednesday condemned the "shameful assassination" of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh -- an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- the foreign affairs said in a statement.



Hamas says Haniyeh assassination 'grave escalation'

Palestinian president slams 'cowardly assassination' of Hamas chief: statement Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran

Read Also

"We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension".