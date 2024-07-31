Turkiye Condemns 'Shameful Assassination' Of Hamas Chief: Minister
7/31/2024 2:30:41 AM
AFP
Istanbul: Turkiye on Wednesday condemned the "shameful assassination" of Hamas Political leader Ismail Haniyeh -- an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- the foreign affairs Ministry said in a statement.
"We condemn the assassination of the leader of Hamas's political office, Ismail Haniyeh, in a shameful assassination in Tehran," the ministry said, adding that "this attack also aims to spread the Gaza war to a regional dimension".
