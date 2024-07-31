Enemy Launches 395 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 395 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday, July 30.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the occupiers carried out four on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Omelnyk and shelled Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka with multiple rocket launchers four times.

Additionally, 208 UAVs attacked Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

The invaders also carried out ️179 artillery strikes on Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, Levadne, Omelnyk and Zelenyi Hai.

Fedorov noted that 16 reports of damage to housing had been received. Civilians were not hurt in the strikes.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram