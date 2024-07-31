O'brien Stresses Importance Of Achieving Peace Between Baku, Yerevan For Central Asian Countries
7/31/2024 2:20:03 AM
James O'Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs of the United States of America, spoke about the
importance of achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia for
Central Asian countries.
The diplomat who spoke at the hearing held at the Foreign
Relations Committee of the congress Senate noted that currently the
main routes for the access of the Central Asian countries to the
world markets essentially pass through Russia or China.
"If we can ensure the opening of the route through Azerbaijan
and Armenia, then they (Central Asian countries - Note) will have
access to world markets (alternative - Note) and will become less
dependent on Russia and China."
He added that all this is part of efforts to enable Central
Asian countries to choose their own path to global markets.
