MNS Activist Dies Of Heart Attack, Two Others Ill After Vandalising NCP MLC's Car

(MENAFN- IANS) Akola (Maharashtra), July 31 (IANS) In a shocking development, a young activist of Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) died in a hospital a few hours after participating in an agitation and vandalising the car of a ruling ally Nationalist Party (NCP) MLC and Spokesperson Amol Mitkari, party officials said here on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Jay Malokar, 24, suddenly complained of uneasiness, and breathlessness after taking part in the vociferous protest against Mitkari for making certain objectionable remarks targeting MNS President Raj Thackeray.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but barely hours later, the medicos said that he had died during treatment late in the night for suspected cardiac arrest, shocking the MNS and political circles.

Simultaneously, two other MNS activists, including Akola District President Pankaj Sable and Saurabh Bhagat were also admitted to the district hospital for similar complaints, after the agitation held at the government guest house.

Reacting sharply to the attack and smashing of his car, Mitkari alleged that“Raj Thackeray has taken a contract to kill me, his own party workers were talking during the agitation”.

After the attack and a counter-protest by Mitkari's supporters, the Akola Police have registered a case against over two dozen MNS activists, and nabbed two including Sable and Bhagat, while many others are travelling.

NCP President and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar called up Mitkari late on Tuesday to get a briefing on the incident as the latter (Mitkari) threw the gauntlet at the MNS even as the police beefed up security outside his home.

A video showing MNS general secretary Karnbala Dunbale issuing a threat to his supporters to 'finish Mitkari within a week' or he would sack his own (MNS) office-bearers, has gone viral. Dunbale, who is among the suspects wanted by the Akola Police, is currently absconding.

“Mitkari is worthless yet he has dared to criticise Rajsaheb Thackeray, so he has been given the 'prasad' (beating). He is a fool and should not be given much importance,” MNS Chief Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande said on Wednesday on the incidents in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, amid pleas for justice by his distraught family, the funeral of Malokar shall be performed in Akola this afternoon, said a local party leader.