Kriti Sanon Drops Stunning Video With Nupur Sanon From Greece Vacay; IGNORES Noise Around Smoking Controversy

Kriti Sanon recently shared a from her vacation in Greece, celebrating her birthday with her sister Nupur Sanon. The picturesque setting has become a hot topic, especially after a video surfaced featuring a woman resembling Kriti allegedly smoking. While Kriti did not address the controversy in her latest post, she offered a glimpse into her holiday.

In her Instagram Stories, Kriti posted a clip of herself and Nupur dressed in Boho outfits, complete with temporary tattoos, enjoying a sunset. She captioned the video, "Golden hour, vibing with my Boho Baby." Check out the clip below:

For those unfamiliar, a Reddit video showing a woman in a red cover-up smoking in Greece sparked speculation about her identity, with some claiming it was Kriti. The video gained traction as it coincided with her birthday celebrations in Greece, which also included her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and her sister Nupur Sanon. While the video's authenticity remains unverified, it has generated significant buzz.

Additionally, Kriti's holiday attracted attention after photos of her with Kabir Bahia surfaced online. Gossipers noted a lively party scene, and Kabir, a UK-based businessman, even shared a photo from the same location on his Instagram Stories, tagging the spot but not Kriti.

On the professional front, Kriti has had a successful start to the year with hits like "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Crew." She is also set to produce "Do Patti" and star in "Housefull 5."

