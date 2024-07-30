Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Arrived In Panama On Monday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Nicaraguan

Sheynnis Palacios, current Miss Universe, arrived in Panama on Monday amid cheers and applause from nearly 300 people, including dozens of her compatriots who welcomed her wearing traditional Nicaraguan attire and costumes.

“I love my country, I love my people, thank you for the love you show me every day through your comments and your positive vibes,” an excited Palacios told reporters after her arrival at the new terminal of Tocumen International Airport, the country's main airport. Palacios is scheduled to participate this Saturday in the election of Panama's representation for the Miss Universe 2024 edition.

“We came to enjoy this victory, the representation of women, and of course to meet their next delegate who will represent their beautiful country at our headquarters in Mexico, in the 73rd edition of Miss Universe,” said the Nicaraguan Miss Universe 2023.



Sheynnis Palacios, 24, also had a greeting for“all the people who have a dream to fulfill, a goal and a desire. Remember that those dreams come true.”

The beauty queen, who has not returned to Nicaragua since her victory, has visited Costa Rica, the United States, India, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, among other countries, in recent months.

She is the first Nicaraguan and Central American to win the Miss Universe pageant, the 2023 edition of which took place in November in El Salvador.

Palacios, who lives in New York to attend to her commitments with the international franchise and who currently has no date for her return to Nicaragua, arrived accompanied by her work team and the Cuban-Venezuelan producer and missologist Osmel Sousa.

Sousa is the president and advisor of the Mexican headquarters of Miss Universe.

The Miss Nicaragua team is going through a difficult time in their country after the former director of the organization, Karen Celebertti, was exiled by the government headed by Daniel Ortega and accused of the crimes of conspiracy and treason.