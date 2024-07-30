Israeli Airstrike On Beirut's Southern Suburb Kill 1, Injures 68

Beirut, July 30 (Petra) -- A woman was killed and 68 people were injured, including five critically, according to the preliminary toll of the Israeli on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, the Lebanese of announced.The ministry's statement indicated that the rubble removal work is ongoing.

