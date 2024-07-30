عربي


Israeli Airstrike On Beirut's Southern Suburb Kill 1, Injures 68


7/30/2024 7:31:56 PM

Beirut, July 30 (Petra) --


Beirut, July 30 (Petra) -- A woman was killed and 68 people were injured, including five critically, according to the preliminary toll of the Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday evening, the Lebanese Ministry of health announced.
The ministry's statement indicated that the rubble removal work is ongoing.

Jordan News Agency

