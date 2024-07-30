Burns Funding Partners With Midas Financial With Goal Of Providing Millions Of Entrepreneurs With Alternative Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Darrell Hornbacher, CEO of Midas Financial CompanyLA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For decades, Peter J. Burns III and Darrell Hornbacher have independently watched tens of thousands of entrepreneurs struggle to find funding for their businesses. Turned away by traditional lending institutions, the small business owners frequently turned to Burns Funding and Midas Financial Company for non-conventional assistance.The companies obliged as best they could. But invariably, they couldn't help everyone.With the announcement today that the two companies are joining forces, Burns and Hornbacher believe they can reach a far greater percentage of entrepreneurs in need. Independently, the companies have taken major steps to satisfy a growing need for fundingBurns Funding has enlisted a pair of senior executives to help communicate its innovative approach to lending, whereby some of the borrower's funds are invested in passive oncome vehicles to cover the debt service. For more on one of the senior executives, G. Sean Cassidy .Meanwhile, Phoenix-based Midas, which was founded in 2004 and has become one of the leading unsecured loan brokerage in the U.S, has doubled its staff in recent months and intensified its own marketing efforts.Together, the companies are undertaking a nation-wide initiative to bring cost-effective alternative funding to everyone in the entrepreneurial community that desires it.“Midas has become a household name in the space, a company that we have worked with informally in the past,” said Burns.“I have the utmost respect for the company's professionalism and ability to handle the anticipated application flow.”Hornbacher is equally excited to be working with Burns Funding.“Peter has one of the most creative minds in the industry,” said Hornbacher.“His ability to identify trends and produce solutions is a powerful aspect of this partnership.”Burns' repuation for creativity has earned him a coveted role as a columnist for Entrepreneur and Forbes.To see his articles on Entrepreneur, visit:To see his articles on Forbes, visit:ABOUT PETER J. BURNS IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation's first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a“common thread.”“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns.“Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won't rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”ABOUT DARRELL HORNBACHERDarrell Hornbacher is Founder and President of Midas Financial Company. Darrell successfully owned a dozen businesses in his 37-year career, culminating with the creation of Midas back in 2004. Midas Financial is a 20+ year old financial services firm that assists companies in obtaining capital both traditionally and also in the alternative markets. Midas is known for their ability to break down the individual“DNA” of each deal in order to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of each specific client. Darrell is considered a nationally recognized expert on the subjects of business funding and personal credit, and currently has three published books on the topics.Darrell currently resides in Gilbert, AZ. When he isn't spending time with his wife Blair and daughters, Morgan and Harper, he enjoys golfing, cooking, and entertaining for friends, family, and business associates.

