KELLER WILLIAMS BELIZE SEES FAST-GROWING DEMAND FOR BELIZE BUSINESSES AMONG MULTI-NATIONAL EX-PAT COMMUNITY

Mahogany Hall Resort in Belize for sale

Belize sign in color

Mopan river and green lush mountain range

Beautiful closeup of a toucan bird

KW Belize logo

People are choosing to move to Belize, not to retire like in the past, but rather to own their own business and start a new life.

- Macarena RoseSAN IGNACIO, CAYO, BELIZE, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keller Williams Belize , a full-service company ( ), announced today that it has several new business opportunities for sale to expats looking to invest in new overseas opportunities.Belize's small Central American nation has become the destination of choice amongst expats looking to invest in businesses. With its beautiful beaches, warm climate, relaxed lifestyle, and low cost of living, many people have developed a level of comfort in purchasing businesses in the country.“Unlike other popular expat destinations, English-speaking business owners and investors don't have to worry about a language barrier in Belize as English is the official language,” says Macarena Rose, a broker at Keller Williams Belize and founder of Team Macarena.“Additionally, many expats tend to pay less in income tax for businesses operated here than they are accustomed to paying to in their home countries.”Expat Belize is a community site committed to helping people looking to move to Belize. Expat Belize shares that, more than ever, people seem unhappy where they live for political reasons and a lack of freedom.Sales of commercial properties in Belize have experienced an uptick in recent years. Some of the businesses currently available for sale in Belize include:●83-Acre Resort-Style Property near San Ignacio : A 90-acre resort-style property with 12 riverside cabanas, a renovated pool, restaurant, bar, wedding chapel, bird-watching tower, and locally made furniture is currently listed for $2.4 million USD. It has eight long-term employees available to continue reliably supporting resort operations.●Boutique Resort in the Bullet Tree Falls Cayo District: A boutique resort located near easy access to ancient Mayan sites and caves is currently for sale for $980,000 USD. It features luxury amenities in a colonial-style mansion and won Trip Advisor's Certificate of Excellence in 2016.●Private Resort and Dive Center on Glover's Reef Atoll: A private resort and dive center on Glover's Reef Atoll is currently listed at $2.5 million USD. It features a PADI-certified diving business near a 5-star rated resort. In 2022, the resort won the“Best Small Accommodation of the Year” award from the Belize Tourism Board.●Inland Small Resort Potential Property: A 4-acre property for $275,000 USD ready to be turned into a private estate with six rental cabins. Located in the western part of Belize, this property is centrally located near multiple Mayan archaeological sites and jungle tours.About Team Macarena of Keller Williams BelizeKeller Williams Belize (KW Belize) is headquartered in Belize. It is a full-service real estate company focused on client-centered service and expert guidance for individuals and companies looking to invest in property in Belize. Team Macarena consists of experienced Certified International Property Specialists (CIPS), Accredited Buyers Representatives (ABRs), Resort and Second Home Property Specialists (RSPs), vetted Belize attorneys, and licensed realtors who maintain a strong understanding of the unique challenges and legal obstacles ex-pats face when purchasing homes, vacation homes, and investment properties in Belize. For more information, visit the Belize-style MLS site and .Media Contacts:Name: Yvette DaltonCompany: Keller Williams BelizeEmail Address: ...Phone Number: 727.420.7648Name: Laurey WelbourneCompany: Expat BelizeEmail Address: ...Phone Number: 001.727.565.1507

