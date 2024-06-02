Top Events Of The Day: HD Revanna's Petition Hearing, Patanjali Ads Case Hearings, Rare Planetary Alignment And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: Today is set to be a day of significant proceedings and rare astronomical phenomena. The Karnataka High Court will continue its deliberations on MLA HD Revanna's petition, while Kozhikode's court demands the presence of Baba Ramdev over allegedly misleading advertisements. In Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court reviews MP Afzal Ansari's appeal in a high-profile criminal case. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden faces a historic trial on firearms charges in the United States. Adding a touch of wonder to the day, a rare planetary alignment will grace the skies, offering a spectacular sight for early risers. Additionally, Maharashtra invites public suggestions for a major overhaul of school textbooks, reflecting the latest National Education Policy High Court adjourns HD Revanna's petition hearing until June 3The Karnataka High Court postponed the hearing on the petition filed by MLA HD Revanna until June 3. Revanna is seeking to quash an FIR related to a kidnapping case registered at KR Nagara police station. The case involves the alleged abduction of a sexual assault victim by Revanna's son, Prajwal Revanna. HD Revanna, who was previously arrested in connection with the case on April 29, was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives Court summons Baba Ramdev over misleading advertisementsA Kozhikode judicial first class magistrate court has summoned yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna, and Divya Pharmacy to appear on June 3. The summons relates to a petition filed by the Kerala drugs control department accusing them of placing misleading advertisements about products claiming to cure various diseases. The complaint, filed by a drugs inspector, alleges violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act High Court adjourns hearing in Afzal Ansari's criminal appealThe Allahabad High Court has adjourned the hearing in the criminal appeal of Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari until June 3. Ansari's counsel requested additional time to file objections to a plea seeking an enhanced sentence in a Gangsters Act case. Ansari is challenging his conviction and four-year sentence for his involvement in the 2005 killing of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. The court is also considering related appeals from the UP government and the victim's son, Piyush Kumar Rai, who is seeking a harsher sentence for Ansari Biden's Federal firearms trial begins June 3Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is set to go on trial on June 3 on federal firearms charges. This historic trial marks the first time a sitting president's child has faced such charges. Biden is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which are part of an indictment brought by Special Counsel David Weiss planetary alignment to occur on June 3Skygazers are in for a treat on June 3, as a rare planetary alignment will be visible before sunrise. Known as the \"parade of planets,\" this celestial event will see six planets align in a straight line, creating a stunning visual spectacle. While the alignment will be most prominent on June 3, it can be observed over several days invites Public suggestions on new textbooks until June 3In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Maharashtra is set to overhaul its state curriculum for Grades 3 to 12. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has opened the new curriculum plan for public suggestions until June 3. This initiative aims to replace older textbooks with new ones tailored to local conditions and needs, following the successful finalization of the curriculum for Kindergarten through Grade 2.

