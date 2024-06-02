Lithuania Extends Ban On Russian, Belarusian TV Channels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lithuania, the parliamentary committee on culture this week, following a debate, approved a motion to extend the ban on Russian and Belarusian TV channels in the country's space.

The latest restriction would expire on October 1, 2024, LRT reports, according to Ukrinform.

The amendments, initiated by the of Culture, propose to extend the ban indefinitely and provide that the said restrictions will be in effect as long as Russia and Belarus are seen in the National Security Strategy as countries that pose a threat to Lithuania.

"In order not to return to the provision every time to prolong the ban, we agreed that we will simply rely on the National Security Strategy, which was approved by the Seimas and in which Russia and Belarus are designated as nations that pose a danger and threat to national security. As long as this threat is mentioned in the strategy, the ban shall also remain in force," Minister of Culture Simonas Kairis explained.

As reported earlier, in September 2023, the Lithuanian parliament extended the ban on rebroadcasting and circulating online radio and television programs produced by companies set up in, directly or indirectly owned by, controlled or financed by Russia or Belarus. The exception applies only to channels whose programs are aired in the European Union.

Photo: Delfi