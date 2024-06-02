Washington set to advocate for increased pressure on Ukraine's supporters, Western businesses to halt collaboration with Chinese firms

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at addressing concerns over China's alleged role in supplying technology to Russia's defense sector, United States Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is set to advocate for increased pressure on Ukraine's supporters and Western businesses to halt collaboration with Chinese firms. According to reports from the Financial Times, Washington accuses China of providing crucial technology to Russia, including goods with dual-use capabilities, amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.



United States authorities have imposed sanctions on numerous Chinese entities, alleging their involvement in supplying Russia with goods and components that could be utilized for both civilian and military purposes, such as navigation devices and machine tools. Adeyemo is expected to emphasize the urgency of compelling Chinese companies to make a clear choice between conducting business in Western economies or continuing cooperation with Russia.



In excerpts from a forthcoming speech, Adeyemo outlines the need for United States allies to convey a firm message to Beijing, asserting that simultaneous collaboration with Russia and participation in Western markets is untenable. The treasury secretary underscores the importance of consistent and unequivocal communication to China regarding the unacceptability of facilitating Russia's military capabilities.



The Chinese Ministry of Defense has rebuffed these allegations, dismissing them as "baseless" and reaffirming China's cautious approach to the export of military products. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized China's commitment to responsible export practices in response to previous accusations from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps.



As tensions between the United States, China, and Russia continue to simmer amid geopolitical dynamics, Adeyemo's call for concerted action underscores the complexities of navigating international relations and ensuring compliance with arms control and trade regulations. The upcoming speech in Berlin signals Washington's determination to address perceived threats posed by the nexus between Chinese companies and Russia's military-industrial complex.

