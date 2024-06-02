Box Office Update: ‘Garfield’ Claws Its Way to the Top

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) As the summer continues to search for its blockbuster hit, it seems that a certain lasagna-loving feline has taken the lead. Sony’s “The Garfield Movie” is currently outpacing the competition, including the much-anticipated “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” in what’s shaping up to be a rather subdued weekend for cinemas.



“The Garfield Movie,” which brings back the iconic comic strip character in a new animated adventure, is projected to earn between $13 million and $14 million. This figure puts it just ahead of “Furiosa,” which is expected to bring in around $25.6 million over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the studio estimate.



Despite the lack of new Hollywood event pictures, “The Garfield Movie” has managed to find its audience, resonating with both young viewers and those who grew up with the comic strips and previous films. The movie’s success is a bright spot in an otherwise quiet period for the box office, which has seen a 67 percent drop in revenue compared to the same time last year.



The performance of “The Garfield Movie” is particularly noteworthy given the current state of the box office, which has struggled to match the heights of previous years. With no major new releases to compete with, Garfield’s latest outing has proven that even a well-known, family-friendly character can still draw crowds during a slow season.



As we look ahead, industry experts are hopeful that the box office will pick up pace with upcoming releases. However, for now, it’s Garfield’s time to bask in the spotlight, proving that sometimes, all you need is a familiar face and a touch of nostalgia to lead the pack.







---



About author: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born Pakistani scriptwriter, journalist, and artist who graduated from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore (BNU).





