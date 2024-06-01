               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

J&K LG Casts Vote In UP's Ghazipur


6/1/2024 7:12:44 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in Mohanpura village of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

“This is a festival of democracy, and I appeal to all the voters for maximum participation in voting,” Sinha said after casting his vote in the seventh and final Phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Exit Polls Predict Big Win For NDA, 3rd Term For Modi NC, BJP Each Predicted To Win 2 Seats In J&K

MENAFN01062024000215011059ID1108284726


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search