J&K LG Casts Vote In UP's Ghazipur

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cast his vote at a polling booth in Mohanpura village of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
“This is a festival of democracy, and I appeal to all the voters for maximum participation in voting,” Sinha said after casting his vote in the seventh and final Phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.ADVERTISEMENT
