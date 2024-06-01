Rajinikanth's Picture From His Spiritual Journey Goes, Superstar Looks Simple In Dhoti And Shawl

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Away from the hectic speed and bustle of daily life, Superstar Rajinikanth has embarked on a spiritual pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath. He recently returned to India after his holiday in Dubai and also revealed that he got a golden visa from the country. Now that he started his spiritual journey, a photo of him in the Himalayas has gone viral. The superstar smiled brightly for the camera in a dhoti and shawl.



The picture

Also read:

WATCH: Katy Perry performs at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

Rajinikanth's work front

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has finished his schedule for the film 'Vettaiyan'. A picture of the actor on the final day of the film's shoot appeared online earlier this month. In the photo, the iconic Tamil performer is seen posing with the film's crew. Rajinikanth appeared to be dressed for the flick. The actor sported tousled hair and a beard. On the final day of the production, the actor was seen sporting a grey shirt and slacks.

T J Gnanavel is directing the film 'Vettaiyan' in which Rajinikanth stars as the protagonist, and the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, and Rohini. It is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music, while S R Kathir served as cinematographer and Philomin Raj as editor.