Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears: Georgina Rodriguez Trolled For Joyful Insta Post After Al-Nassr's Loss To Al-Hilal

Cristiano was in tears after Al Nassr's 2023–24 season concluded on a disappointing note, losing the King Cup of Champions final to Al Hilal on penalties. His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, faced backlash for an Instagram post celebrating the game, captioned "One penalty away from winning the King's Cup Congratulations @alnassr on a great game."





"You should feel sad for him. Not posting sexy pics of yours," commented one users on Instagram.

Another remarked, "Cristiano is crying and she is uploading photos... Things Messi's wife won't do."

"Girl you husband is about to die of tears and your posting a**," a third netizen said.

A fourth user commented, "You don't even enjoy the game, you just go for the photo."

Despite taking a lead through Aleksander Mitrovic in the 7th minute and equalising in the 87th minute with a goal from Ayman Yahya, Al Nassr was reduced to 10 men when David Ospina was sent off. Al Hilal eventually won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless extra time, with Ronaldo's former rival, Yassine Bounou, playing a key role in goal.

Bounou's performance mirrored his 2022 World Cup quarter-final win over Portugal, where Ronaldo was seen crying. The Al Hilal goalkeeper had previously been taunted by Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr., after Ronaldo scored four goals against him for Real Madrid in a 6-3 win over Girona.

