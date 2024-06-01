【3Rd Inauguration Anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum Keeps Innovating With New Elements For Greater Synergy Of“Tourism +”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 1 - In celebration of the 3rd inauguration anniversary today (1 June) as an expansion project, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, under Macao Office (MGTO)'s management, rolls out special activities and offer free admission. Dedicated to continuous innovation, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the“Museum”) disseminates the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix, enhances the synergy of“tourism +” and offers enriching experience for residents and visitors. Towards its vibrant transformation into an iconic museum, the Museum carries the endeavor to expand the city's offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes arrived at the Museum for a closer picture of public admission and engagement in the special activities on the anniversary day. She conversed with museum visitors and had group photo with workshop participants, together in celebration of the 3rd inauguration anniversary.

Free museum visit and treasure hunt

On 1 June, museum visitors enjoy not just free admission but also“Treasure Hunt GoGoGo!” in exchange for gifts. They can hunt for“treasures” and solve riddles as part of their fun museum visit.

Special exhibition of“Macao Grand Prix Museum x LEGO® Speed Racing”

The Museum partners with LEGO® HK for the first time to present a special exhibition starting this April. At the Museum's invitation, LEGO® Certified Professional Andy Hung has specially designed and built a LEGO® model of Formula 3 race car at the scale of 1:1 as a new regular exhibit at the Museum in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Between 24 April and 31 August, museum visitors can build their own race car models out of LEGO® bricks at the exhibition zone and test their works upon a steep platform on site.

"BUILD the Museum" Workshops enjoy popularity on the Museum's anniversary

On 1 June, three sessions of Macao Grand Prix Museum x Andy Hung (LEGO® Certified Professional) "BUILD the Museum" Workshop are held at the Museum. Participants can create their own mini builds of the Macao Grand Prix Museum and local attractions out of bricks. The workshops enjoy great popularity with a total of 590 applications received. Lots were drawn to confirm the list of participants.

Limited special at gift shop

The gift shop at the Museum features a special sale on gift sets in celebration of the inauguration anniversary between 1 and 30 June. There are three kinds of special gift sets while stock lasts.

Build reputation with innovative elements

Increase in visitor numbers

Since its inauguration as an expansion project on 1 June 2021, the Museum has kept optimizing and introducing new elements, while enriching the diversity of its exhibits and facilities. Since coming into service in 2021, the Museum has welcomed 264,812 visitors in total.

Over the past year (1 June 2023 - 31 May 2024), a total of 148,856 persons visited the Museum, a year-on-year rise of 125.10%. Among them, a total of 10,302 persons (in 811 groups) received the guided tour services for schools, organizations and the public at the Museum, which carries on the motorsport culture through educational fun experiences. The average monthly volume of visitors between January and May 2024 went up by 1.36-fold compared with the first five months of 2023.

Strive for innovation and quality enhancement of“tourism +”

The Macau Grand Prix is a historic legacy, prestigious event and tourism gem of the city. As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of educational fun, leisure and learning for all, carrying on the Macau Grand Prix's cultural legacy and stepping up the synergy of "tourism +".

MGTO capitalizes significantly on the Macau Grand Prix as the city's unique calling card to promote the destination, deepen“tourism + sports” integration and boost the destination appeal. The Office will strive to innovate and optimize the quality of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, which houses the motorsport culture amid its dedicated development into an iconic museum.

For the latest information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: gov/en.