Google Doodle Today: Celebrating The Beginning Of Iceland Presidential Elections 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle Today: Google launched a customised search engine logo today to mark the Presidential election process in Iceland on Saturday, June 1. In today's Google Doodle, a ballot box with Iceland's national flag on it can be seen.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates seventh phase of Lok Sabha 2024 with symbolIceland's presidential election 2024 will take place on Saturday. The election will be contested by a total of 12 candidates. However, the incumbent Gudni Th Johannesson is not running Read: | Crocodile out on adventure: 10-foot gator tries climbing railing in UPTwo days before the election, Iceland's Presidential election race became more interesting as surveys indicated its top three candidates in close proximity. The polls were published on Thursday, May 30.

One of the polls indicated a decisive lead for former prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir. However, in another poll, Jakobsdottir was running second. In the third poll, there was a tie between Jakobsdottir and Halla Tomasdottir, an equality advocate. Apart from a tie, Tomasdottir enjoyed a lead in one poll and second place in another poll. Halla Hrund Logadottir and Baldur Thorhallsson trailed behind in third and fourth places, respectively Read: Viral video shows Kerala mall area flooded after rain; netizens react, 'Absolute lack of vision'In Iceland, any person can contest in the election if they are able to garner around 1,500 signatures in their support. With this, more than 60 started collecting signatures, and out of them, 13 qualified for June 1's election Read: Viral video: Man performs dangerous stunt on moving car, Mumbai Police reactsIceland is famous for its frequent volcanic eruptions. However, in 2008, the country was marred with a series of protests to bring forth the major financial crisis in the country and corruption scandals. The massive protest brought global attention as well.

The island nation is located in the North Atlantic Ocean. Iceland is famous for its stunning natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and unique history. It is situated between Greenland and Norway, south of the Arctic Circle.

