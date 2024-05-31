Kashmir Valley To Breathe Easy, Light Rain Expected

The maximum temperature continued to settle above normal across Kashmir on Friday with Srinagar recording 28.0 degree Celsius while Jammu areas continued to witness the intense heat wave conditions.

Amidst the forecast of light rainfall

till June 02, almost all the stations across Kashmir recorded above normal temperature today.

As per the local Meteorological department (MeT), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius.

Qazigund, a gate way of Kashmir, was however the hottest in the Valley today at 28.6 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination, the mercury settled at 24.6 degree Celsius while Kupwara and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius and 18.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory has recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius while Banihal recorded 27.8 degree Celsius.

Batote, Katra and Bhaderwah however, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.9 degree Celsius, 38.9 degree Celsius and 33.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said

that the weather would remain partly to generally cloudy for the next two days with possibility of light rain, thunder at isolated places with gusty winds at few places.

He further stated that the weather would remain generally dry

on June 03

and

June 04, adding that generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder is expected at many places with gusty winds at few places from

June 05-07

Ahmad also informed that as per the present forecast, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected

on June 08

and

June 09.

Moreover, in its advisory, the MeT has stated that generally hot & dry weather with heatwave over plains of Jammu during

June 02-04

is expected.

No heat wave over Kashmir during next 9 days, the advisory reads.

