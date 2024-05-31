Continuous learning and collaboration are key to a thriving future for the finance profession

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) More than 500 finance professionals gathered for a day of shared learning at the Finance, Excellence & Leadership (FELS) Summit 2024



Dubai, UAE; May 31, 2024: In an era of rapid change, the importance of continuous learning for finance professionals is crucial to a thriving future for the profession. This was the resounding message at this year’s Finance, Excellence & Leadership (FELS) Summit 2024, held in Dubai earlier this week.



Organised by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), in partnership with the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) Dubai Chapter and CFA Institute, this year’s summit was bigger and bolder with over 500 finance professionals in attendance.



The event opened with a keynote titled 6 Pillars of Executive Performance, addressing the changing role of finance and identifying partnerships and collaborations as best practice to aspire to moving forward. Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA then spoke and noted that it is testament to the dedication of finance professionals in the region that record numbers of delegates were in attendance. Her Excellency Noura Alblooshi, General Manager at Emirates Institute of Finance, and Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Mahri, Learning Enablement & Effectiveness Executive Director at the Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi were also in attendance.



Leaders and executives shared learning with a common purpose of ensuring a sustainable future for the finance profession, seeking to ensure professionals can arm themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. A series of seminars, from Business Transformation in Today’s Competitive World to Sustainable Finance - Climate Finance, Green Bonds and Sustainability Linked Loans, provided insight into how best these issues can be navigated.



“Our profession is vital for economies to grow and prosper. Accountancy is a cornerstone profession that supports both the private and public sectors, acting as a super-connector by working with governments, regulators, educational establishments, and trade organisations to build sustainable businesses and flourishing societies. The demand for accountants and finance professionals in our region continues to grow, driven by the rapid economic development and the increasing complexity of global financial systems,” said Fazeela Gopalani, Head of Eurasia and Middle East, ACCA.



The theme of this year’s summit - Leadership and Excellence - encapsulates the essence of what FELS aims to achieve. Excellence is a continuous journey, a commitment to lifelong learning, growth, and the pursuit of mastery. Leadership is a mindset that transcends boundaries, disrupts conventions and embraces innovation. It is about leading by example, inspiring others, and instilling a sense of purpose and direction.



“FELS provides a platform for finance professionals to collaborate and share knowledge with our peers. We are incredibly humbled to have had the best minds in accounting and finance with us for the summit, to exchange ideas and challenge conventional wisdom. In this era of rapid change, the importance of continuous learning cannot be overstated. As finance professionals, we must be committed to lifelong learning, constantly updating our skills and knowledge to keep pace with the evolving demands of our profession and FELS provides a unique platform for us to do this,” added Gopalani.





