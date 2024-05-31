Next Graduation Of Azerbaijan's Army Improvement Course Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

On May 30, operational-tactical faculty held an event dedicatedto the 67th graduation of Improvement Course at Staff Officerslevel, Azernews reports.

The events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of theNational Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificedtheir lives for the independence, territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan and playing the National Anthem of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

Rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel ElnurAlasgarli emphasized the scientific essence of the improvementcourse, its importance in the process of Army development and notedthe positive impact of such courses on improving combatreadiness.

At the end, the graduating officers received certificates.