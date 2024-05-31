Japan's Service Firms To Hurt The Worst In China Split

Whereas only 27% of Japanese firms with business ties to China expressed a desire to expand those ties, a slew of major Japanese manufacturers desire to establish new production facilities in the US. Many of these firms, notably Toyota and Panasonic, have received US subsidies for their further expansion in the US.



Japan Inc's turn away from China is also being accelerated by the increasing inability of their goods to compete in the Chinese market. The market share of Japanese cars in China fell to an unprecedented 17% last year, driven by a rapid shift toward EVs made by Chinese producers like BYD.

This has prompted Mitsubishi to shut down its China production while Toyota and Nissan have partnered with local Chinese firms to survive. Japanese carmakers' losing battle against Chinese EV makers is reminiscent of Japanese household electronics makers, once ubiquitous in Chinese shops, being superseded by the likes of Haier, Xiaomi and Hisense.

The broader realignment of the two countries' other trading partners also favors proponents of Japan's decoupling from China. Slowing growth in China, coupled with fear of wider US and EU sanctions, is shifting global supply chains in ways that can reduce Japan's trade with the Middle Kingdom.

News as varied as TSMC's establishment of new semiconductor facilities in Japan, India, Mexico, and ASEAN's efforts to draw manufacturers away from China and a slow but steady stream of reshoring by US firms all point to a future where Japan needs to depend less on“made in China.”

However, these analyses, based on the trends in manufacturers and manufactured goods, ignore a large part of the equation that will ultimately determine the success or failure of Japan's broad decoupling from China.

While Japanese manufacturers that produce in China for Chinese markets can conceivably still sell to China when factories are moved elsewhere, the same cannot be said of the many Japanese firms that run restaurants, shops, consultancies and clinics catering to Chinese consumers based inside China.

Considering manufacturers only make up around 40% of the some 12,000 Japanese firms currently operating in China, ignoring this outsized presence of the Japanese service industry paints an incomplete picture of decoupling trends and potential outcomes.

Indeed, a casual look shows that Japanese service providers are deepening, not uprooting, their presence in China amid all the talk of decoupling. For instance, Japanese convenience store chains have been steadily growing their presence in China since 2019, with Lawson in particular nearly tripling the number of its stores over the period.