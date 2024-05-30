Ebn Sina Medical, Novo Nordisk Strengthen Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ebn Sina Medical, a subsidiary of Aamal Company and a leading supplier of pharmaceutical, hospital and healthcare products in Qatar, has signed a strategic contract renewal with its long-term partner Novo Nordisk, the Danish leading global healthcare company renowned for its expertise in treating chronic diseases such as diabetes, hemophilia, and obesity.

The signing ceremony was attended by H E Anders Bjørn Hansen, the Ambassador of Denmark to the UAE and Qatar, Aamal Company CEO Rashid Al Mansoori, and in the presence of Jay Thyagarajan, Corporate Vice President of Novo Nordisk (Business Area Middle East, Africa and CIS) and Venkat Kalyan, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Gulf.

During the ceremony, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, Aamal Company CEO, welcomed the attendees and expressed his appreciation for the longstanding relationship between Ebn Sina Medical and Novo Nordisk which is built on mutual trust and shared vision.

Essam Faragalla, General Manager of Ebn Sina Medical, commented:“Ebn Sina Medical has been supporting Qatar's healthcare sector since the early 1970s by providing the best pharmaceutical products through collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk. We are delighted to celebrate our longstanding relationship with Novo Nordisk and sign this strategic agreement to continue supporting Qatar's healthcare sector. Today marks not only the renewal of an agreement but a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence in healthcare."