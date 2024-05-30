Hamdard Invests In SIG's Aseptic Carton Technology To Meet Diverse Consumer Demands

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hamdard Laboratories India (Food division), a company known for its and wellness products and beverages, has partnered with SIG to leverage its advanced aseptic carton packaging and filling solutions. The fast and flexible filling from SIG will help Hamdard meet the evolving consumer needs when it comes to affordability, the right size, long-lasting quality and convenience.



Hamdard opted for an SIG XSlim 24 Aseptic filling machine, which will be operated in its Aurangabad (Maharashtra) plant. The advanced filling machine has the capacity to fill 24,000 SIG XSlimBloc carton packs per hour and the flexibility to fill nine different volume sizes ranging from 80ml to 200ml on the same filling line. The changeover time when switching pack size takes less than 15 minutes. This flexibility allows Hamdard to easily and quickly right-size their products based on consumer demands.



Vandana Tandan, Head of Markets India and Bangladesh at SIG: "Hamdard is one of the most celebrated beverage brands in India and SIG is excited to partner with them. The partnership will be beneficial for both SIG and Hamdard to grow their presence across India. SIG's advanced technology will allow Hamdard to respond to the changing market needs, while maintaining the highest quality standard of the product. We are looking forward to a long and promising partnership."

Hamdard will utilise SIG's filling technology to package, for example, new varieties of the century-old iconic beverage brand RoohAfza, which includes milkshakes, lassi, juices, glucose drinks, and coconut water in SIG XSlimBloc carton packs, and will be available with a drinking straw. Hamdard will also partner with other industry players to explore co-packing opportunities.



Hamid Ahmed, CEO at Hamdard Laboratories India - Food Division:â€ ̄"Collaborating with SIG will help us broaden our packaging options and react quickly to changing market and consumer preferences and behaviour. The unmatched speed and flexibility of SIG's filling solution will allow us to increase our production process efficiency and reduce our production cost."



SIG's state-of-the-art filling technology will support Hamdard in its efforts to reach a variety of different consumer groups across India and overseas, as the company aims to expand its reach and cover a wide range of price points. In addition, SIG's technology will put Hamdard in an excellent position to reduce waste, save energy and minimize production time, underlining the company's commitment to building a sustainable future.





About Hamdard:



Hamdard Laboratories India (food division) is an iconic institution, with heritage brands like RoohAfza. The company was established in 1906 by Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed. It's largest brand RoohAfza has a 50% market share in its category and is a household name across the market.



In recent years, Hamdard (food division) has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of new products like milkshakes, lassi, fruit juices, RoohAfza sugar free variants, coconut water, glucose beverages, and others. Hamdard also entered into food categories with spices, including Hamdard Khaalis, saffron, edible oil (Olive Pomace oil, KGMO), honey, vermicelli etc. The brand has a significant presence in its core market across North India. It is gradually expanding its reach across all channels of business in India and overseas.





About SIG:



SIG is a leading solutions provider of packaging for better â€“ better for our customers, for consumers, and for the world. With our unique portfolio of aseptic carton, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, we work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable, and affordable way. Our technology and outstanding innovation capabilities enable us to provide our customers with versatile packaging systems and solutions for innovative products and smart operations, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and guides us on our journey to create packaging for better - packaging that gives more to people and the planet than it takes out.

Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Sanya Hans

Email :...