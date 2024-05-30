(MENAFN) Hamad Buamim, chair of Dubai's primary trading hub, the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), has challenged the efficacy of sanctions imposed on Russia, asserting that such measures have minimal impact beyond Western territories and merely redirect business elsewhere. In an interview with the Financial Times, Buamim emphasized that despite efforts to hinder trade, economic activity continues albeit in altered forms.



The DMCC, a leading free-trade zone in the United Arab Emirates accommodating over 24,000 businesses, serves as a testament to the resilience of global trade amid geopolitical tensions. Buamim underscored that while sanctions may slow down economic momentum, they fail to bring trade to a standstill, as commerce adapts and finds alternative routes.



Buamim highlighted Dubai's position as a beneficiary of United States and European Union sanctions against Russia, with the United Arab Emirates emerging as a preferred destination for global oil traders following Switzerland's alignment with the sanctions campaign. The DMCC, which boasts a significant presence of energy companies, underscores the strategic importance of the energy sector in the region's economic landscape.



Despite mounting pressure from Western nations to curb trade ties with Russia, Buamim emphasized the global nature of trade and the limited effectiveness of sanctions in a multi-polar economic environment. He argued that while sanctions may yield results within Western spheres, their impact diminishes beyond those boundaries, underscoring the inherent complexities of international trade dynamics.



Buamim's remarks shed light on the challenges posed by unilateral sanctions in an interconnected global economy, where trade diversification and resilience mitigate the effects of geopolitical disruptions. As the debate over the efficacy of sanctions persists, Buamim advocates for a nuanced approach that recognizes the multifaceted nature of global trade and prioritizes cooperation over unilateral measures to address geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN30052024000045015687ID1108275373