Beame Expands Global Footprint: Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士) Spearheads Provision Of Premium Dental Services Aspiring To Benefit More People Worldwide

HONG KONG SAR - 30 May 2024 - Beame, a Hong Kong company founded by Dr. Philip Fan, J.P. (范榮彰博士), the former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, is dedicated to enabling clients to attain healthy, beautiful smiles through personalized orthodontic solutions. The company also strives to drive progress in the dental while expanding its international reach.









Beame Expands Globally to Deliver High-Quality Orthodontic Services Worldwide





Beame's team consists of seasoned professionals from Hong Kong's medical industry. Leveraging their expertise in dental care and advanced orthodontic techniques, Beame has established six consultation centers across prime locations in the city, including Central, K11, Times Square, Kwun Tong, Cheung Sha Wan, and Sha Tin. These centers provide orthodontic services, consultations, and maintenance.



Beame's knowledgeable team employs the latest technologies and equipment to develop personalized treatment plans that cater to each client's unique needs and expectations, ensuring exceptional orthodontic outcomes.



World-Class Medical Equipment Ensures Superior Quality



Beame's first branch outside of Hong Kong is its self-owned clinic in Shenzhen, offering comprehensive dental services such as veneers, laser whitening, implants, and scaling. Managed by the Hong Kong medical team, the Shenzhen clinic employs international-grade equipment. Customers can access services at both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen locations, while also receiving ongoing maintenance and consultation support to achieve healthy, beautiful smiles.







Alongside its existing clinics in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, Beame is actively expanding its global footprint, with plans to open branches in Australia, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. This strategic expansion aims to meet the rising demand for premium orthodontic services across these diverse regions. By broadening its international reach, Beame will enable more people to access convenient and efficient dental treatment, while also contributing to the overall advancement of the dental industry and driving economic growth in these local markets.







According to Dr. Philip Fan J.P. (范榮彰博士), the founder of Beame, "As the global population ages, the need for dental services will only increase. We are dedicated to delivering premium quality dental care to help more people recognize the significance of oral health. Our aim is to better the oral health of everyone, while also creating more opportunities worldwide."



Beame aspires to become the world's premier dental care brand, delivering high-quality oral services to an expanding global population. The company is committed to enhancing people's oral health, confidence, and quality of life. By expanding its international presence, Beame aims to share the gift of beautiful smiles more widely while contributing to the socioeconomic progress of the communities it serves.







