QFFD And ICRC Conclude Humanitarian Project In Libya

Doha: In a collaborative effort to address the ongoing humanitarian needs in Libya, the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have successfully implemented a comprehensive aid project that has significantly impacted the lives of many people in Libya.

The project has provided critical support to more than 18,000 households, reaching approximately 100,000 individuals across various communities.

Head of ICRC's Delegation in Qatar Basma Tabaja said,“The partnership with QFFD has been a cornerstone in our humanitarian efforts to support the people of Libya.”

“This project is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations come together with a shared vision of alleviating human suffering and building resilient communities,” Tabaja added.

For her part, the head of the humanitarian aid department, Aisha Al Kuwari said,“We are proud to mark the successful milestone of our humanitarian project in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Libya. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to alleviating human suffering and providing essential support to communities in need. It is crucial for us to make significant strides in building resilience for the most vulnerable communities. We remain dedicated to fostering impactful collaborations that bring hope and resilience to those facing the greatest challenges.”

In the wake of the devastating floods in the city of Derna, the project's scope was swiftly adapted to enhance the emergency response efforts. This timely intervention facilitated the delivery of food and essential household items to 6,499 households severely affected by the natural disaster. Furthering its commitment to sustainable development, the initiative empowered 538 households to start or resume businesses with grants, thereby fostering economic independence and resilience.

In addition, it improved living conditions for 8,328 households with essential items and provided financial assistance to 82 families to enhance their economic resilience and rebuild lives disrupted by the consequences of conflict. The project emphasizes the commitment of ICRC and QFFD to supporting communities in crisis and highlights the importance of international cooperation in humanitarian efforts.