Employment Type: Ongoing

Classification: Parliamentary Executive Level 2

Contact: Jonathan Curtis, 02 6277 2470, [email protected]

The Opportunity

The Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) is recruiting for a Parliamentary Executive Level 2 Director, Social Policy within Research.

The Section's work is diverse and interesting, and involves responding directly to Senators, Members and their staff to provide information, analysis or tailored briefings, frequently within tight deadlines.

The Parliamentary Librarian is required by the Parliamentary Service Act 1999 to, among other things:

'... provide high quality information, analysis and advice to Senators and Members of the House of Representatives in support of their parliamentary and representational roles.'

The Act requires the Parliamentary Librarian to perform this function:

. In a timely, impartial and confidential manner; and

. Maintaining the highest standards of scholarship and integrity; and

. On the basis of equality of access for all Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, parliamentary committees and staff acting on behalf of Senators, Members or parliamentary committees; and

. Having regard to the independence of Parliament from the Executive Government of the Commonwealth.

Who we are looking for

Our Ideal candidate:

We are looking for a person with relevant tertiary qualifications, and knowledge and understanding of social policy issues including welfare, migration, education and health. To be effective in this role, you will need to have a strong understanding of client service, be able to lead a section of more than 15 researchers, and manage staff to ensure work is prepared to a high standard.

Job Specific Requirements:

. The successful applicant will be required to obtain and maintain a Baseline Vetting (Protected/Restricted) security clearance.

How to Apply:

Please visit for further information and application details:

Closing date: 26 June 2024