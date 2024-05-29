LU Signs Mou With Copenhagen University

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 30 (IANS) Lucknow University students will now get an opportunity and exposure to work with expert faculty and researchers of the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The two institutes have joined hands for academic collaboration to foster cooperation in education, research, and skill development.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said, "The University of Copenhagen, founded in 1479, is one of the world's top universities, best known for producing 10 Nobel laureates, 37 Prime Ministers, and 34 Olympic medallists for Denmark. Study tours and joint research with such a prestigious institution will be an enriching experience for our students."

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalised between these institutions delineates a multifaceted approach aimed at enhancing education, research, and skill development endeavours.

The collaboration includes the exchange of both undergraduate and postgraduate students between the two universities and promises to enrich the academic experience by exposing students to diverse learning environments and methodologies.

There will also be an exchange of faculty and staff enabling the cross-pollination of ideas and expertise and fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge dissemination.

Moreover, the commitment to joint research projects represents a cornerstone of this partnership, as it encourages interdisciplinary collaboration and the pursuit of cutting-edge scientific inquiry.

Additionally, mutual assistance in establishing new educational programmes stresses a shared dedication to academic excellence and the nurturing of future talent in veterinary and animal sciences, he added.