Italy-EU-Azerbaijan Relations In Focus As Rome Hosts Key Event

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An event on the theme“Bilateral relations among Italy, EU andAzerbaijan: Energy security and foreign policy” got underway onWednesday in the city of Rome, Italy, Azernews reports.

The event, co-organized by the Italian Institute for Asia(ISIA), Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizationsof the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Center of the Analysis ofInternational Relations (AIR Center) and the“Baku PoliticalScientists Club” Public Union, brought together members of theItalian parliament and the country's academic circles, as well asexperts and analysts.

Addressing the conference, AIR Center's Chairman of the BoardFarid Shafiyev highlighted the current state of theAzerbaijan-Italy relations that have reached the level of strategicpartnership, and prospects for cooperation.

“We are keen to boost mutual relations with the European Union,including on the energy and communication issues,” Shafiyevsaid.

Speaking at the event, ISIA Vice President Sergio Divina andSecretary of the Committee on Labor Affairs of Chamber of Deputiesof Italy Luca Squeri hailed the cooperation between the twocountries, stressing the importance of furthering these ties.