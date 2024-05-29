Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Faces Backlash For 'All Eyes On Rafah' Instagram Post

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, faced backlash after posting 'All Eyes on Rafah' on her Instagram Story to show solidarity with Palestine. She later deleted the post amidst online trolling. Social media users used the phrase to express support after an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza, resulting in casualties. The incident sparked debate, with some criticising her for not addressing Indian issues and others joking about her knowledge of Rafah's location.

The story has been removed. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Triptii Dimri, Samantha Prabhu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, and Dia Mirza, have also shown support for Palestine.

more to follow...