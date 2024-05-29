CEO Of KPC Appreciates The Amir's Al-Zour Refinery Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah expressed his appreciation on Wednesday to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for supporting and attending the opening ceremony of Al-Zour Refinery.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Nawaf said that His Highness the Amir continuously supports Kuwait's oil sector in implementing the strategic long-term plan to raise its oil production capacity to 4 million barrels per day.

Al-Zour Refinery is the world's largest grass-root refinery with 615,000 bpd capacity, noting that the refinery will have high flexibility as it is designed to process various types of Kuwait crude including the Kuwait Heavy Crude (KHC) oil, which will be produced according to KPC upstream strategy. (end)

