(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Auckland, New Zealand – As New Zealand's inbound tourism continues to heat up, more and more international travelers are marking New Zealand as a must-visit destination. In a country renowned for its natural beauty and healthy lifestyle, natural home care products are quickly becoming a popular choice on tourists' shopping lists.

Recently, the well-known local home care brand AUQ made a splash with its eye-catching advertisement at Auckland Airport, New Zealand's busiest, securing high-priced ad spots to capture the minds of incoming tourists, further cementing this trend.







AUQ Makes New Zealand's Must-Buy List

The Rise of Natural Home Care Products in New Zealand

Five years ago, if tourists were asked to pick must-buy souvenirs from New Zealand, items like Manuka honey would have dominated the list. Today, with evolving consumer trends, products such as sea salt sprays, nasal relief strips, sleep patches, and rhino balm have become new staples on must-buy lists curated by international bloggers.

Among these, AUQ, which is stocked in thousands of pharmacies across Australia and New Zealand, stands out as the leading home care brand and a frequent favorite on New Zealand's must-buy lists for travelers.

The popularity of natural home care products in New Zealand is closely linked to the global shift in consumer values. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), the prevalence of allergic diseases, including asthma, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies, has increased significantly worldwide. From 2013 to 2023, the prevalence of these diseases has grown by about 50% annually. This rise is attributed to the overuse of medications and hormones, which compromise the body's immune defenses.

As global consumers become more health-conscious and eco-friendly, the demand for natural ingredients and sustainable products has surged. Australia and New Zealand, isolated from the rest of the world, preserve a wealth of native species and natural vegetation.

Local brands like AUQ have pioneered industry standards for natural home care with clean labels, minimalist formulations, innovative formats, and eco-friendly packaging. Leveraging New Zealand's own natural science laboratories, national innovation research centers, and natural science factories, and collaborating with universities on joint research projects, AUQ has successfully commercialized natural plant ingredients. This makes their safe, healthy, and natural home care products a top choice for travelers.







Behind the Auckland Airport Advertisement

AUQ's Accelerated Global Strategy

Auckland Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in the Southern Hemisphere, welcomes tens of millions of international travelers each year. The high foot traffic results in hefty advertising fees, making the airport a barometer for consumer trends in New Zealand and a prime exposure site for national brands.

As New Zealand's leading home care brand, AUQ's presence at Auckland Airport not only showcases its brand strength but also aligns with its accelerating global strategy.

In recent years, AUQ has ramped up its global market expansion efforts. The brand has invested heavily in product research and technological innovation, while also adopting a series of international marketing strategies. By securing its place in major markets across Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China, AUQ is setting the stage for a broader international footprint.

The AUQ brand representative stated:“We are thrilled to showcase our brand at Auckland Airport. This advertising campaign not only strengthens our connection with global consumers but also enhances our brand influence in international markets. We are committed to providing high-quality natural home care products to meet the needs of consumers worldwide and look forward to meeting more of you in many countries this year.”