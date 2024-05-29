Israel on edge as it awaits critical decision from UN Secretary-General Guterres

(MENAFN) According to Channel 13, a notable Hebrew news source, Israel is on edge as it awaits a critical decision from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. This decision could lead to Israel being officially labeled as a "state that kills children," an inclusion in the infamous "List of Shame." This list highlights countries and groups involved in armed conflicts that perpetrate severe violations against children.



The report, broadcast late Tuesday and into Wednesday, shed light on the intense internal discussions happening within Israel. The country is preparing for what could be a dramatic and unprecedented declaration. These discussions are heavily involving the National Security Council, underlining the severity of the issue. The discussions suggest that the United Nations is close to officially stating, for the first time, that the Israeli military is culpable for actions that harm and kill children.



This potential declaration from the UN is causing significant alarm among Israel's senior officials. The implications of such a designation are profound, especially given the recent spate of international resolutions against Israel. One major concern is the practical impact this classification could have on Israel's defense operations, particularly in terms of arms procurement and supplies.



This impending decision is set against a backdrop of several recent international legal actions against Israel. On May 24th, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a resolution calling for Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip. Just days earlier, on May 20th, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he had requested arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant, charging them with war crimes in Gaza.



If Israel is added to the "List of Shame," the repercussions will be extensive and enduring. The designation would be in effect for four years, a period during which Israel would face increased international scrutiny and potential isolation. The final decision lies with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, whose forthcoming announcement is highly anticipated both within Israel and on the global stage.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108268979