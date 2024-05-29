LS Polls: PM Modi To Hold Public Meetings In Bengal, Odisha Today

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday campaign in West Bengal and Odisha, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Uttar Pradesh to hold multiple public meetings and a roadshow for the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting in West Bengal's Mathurapur at 11:00 a.m., followed by another three in Odisha's Mayurbhanj at 1:00 p.m., Balasore at 2:30 p.m., and Kendrapara at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister will address public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj at 11:30 a.m., Deoria at 1:15 p.m., Ballia at 2:30 p.m. and Sonbhadra at 4:30 p.m. Later, he will hold a roadshow in Ghazipur, scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Wednesday:

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will campaign in Bihar. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Karakat (Bikramganj) at 12:45 p.m., Aurangabad at 2 p.m., Dinara (Buxar) at 3:20 p.m. and Bakhtiyarpur (Patna Sahib) at 4:55 p.m.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold a public meeting in Jharkhand's Dumka at 12:40 p.m., followed by a roadshow in Godda (Deoghar) at 2:55 p.m. From there, he will go to West Bengal to hold a roadshow in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district at 7:30 p.m.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will campaign in Odisha on Wednesday. He will address public meetings in Balasore at 12 noon and Bhadrak at 1:40 p.m.

* Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Punjab's Ludhiana at 11:00 a.m. and Patiala at 3:00 p.m.