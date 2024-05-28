Marathon Pipe Line Takes Home 2023 API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Marathon Pipe Line was honored with the 2023 American Petroleum Institute Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award in the large operator category for its commitment to safety and industry-leading initiatives.

MPL stood out for its first-of-its-kind safety course for leaders, innovative aerial monitoring and vegetation maintenance along its right of ways, substantial progress in integrity management, and commitment to learning and sharing with the industry. MPL President Rich St. Amour said safety is ingrained in the culture and credits each employee for their dedication and commitment to safety.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) presented Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) with the 2023 API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award in the large operator category. This award represents operators who are industry leaders for their exceptional safety performance, public engagement, and innovative work to drive the industry to zero mainline releases.“Marathon Pipe Line stood out for its excellence in every category of review,” said Mike Sommers, API President & CEO.

API is a standards-setting organization that represents all segments of the natural gas and oil industry in the U.S. Each year, three pipeline operators – one small, one medium, and one large – are selected by their peers to receive the API Distinguished Pipeline Safety Award. The selection committee evaluates pipeline operators' implementation of the framework for Pipeline Safety Management System and the operators' commitment to learning and sharing with the industry.

“MPL distinguished themselves in 2023 by developing a new and revolutionary safety course for leaders,” said Sommers.“Their innovative approach to right-of-way aerial monitoring and vegetation maintenance and significant strides in integrity management have advanced the knowledge base of both the company and the industry as a whole.”

Last year, MPL executed a robust safety improvement plan, prioritizing an enhanced safety culture. As a part of the plan, the Tools for Exceptional Safety Leadership training was conducted to empower leaders to use safety tools effectively. MPL focused on enhancing pipeline integrity programs and shared insights with other operators, including improvements in geohazard management and girth weld defect assessments. Additionally, their dedication to safety fuels their pursuit of innovation in right-of-way maintenance and monitoring, demonstrated by MPL's investment in Flyscan . This technology uses aerial imagery and artificial intelligence to detect leaks and threats along pipelines.

“At Marathon Pipe Line, safety is not just a priority – it's ingrained in our culture,” said Rich St. Amour, MPL President.“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of every individual in our organization to prioritize safety above all else and to advance the industry, and last year our people did