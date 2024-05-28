Hamad International Airport Marks 10 Years Of Excellence In Operation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA), marks a significant milestone as the airport celebrates its 10th anniversary of connecting passengers to new experiences and memories, via Doha.

Within the ten years of operations, the airport has triumphed as the 'World's Best Airport' three times at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards and was ranked as the airport with the second-best air connectivity in the Middle East in Airport Council International's Air Connectivity Ranking 2023.

These recognitions showcase the airport's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, and its customer centric approach and effective operational management which offers passengers a reliable and seamless travel experience.

From May 2014 to May 2024, HIA welcomed a total of 325.1 million passengers to its growing facility. The airport saw 2.1 million aircraft movements, carried 20.5 million tonnes of cargo and processed 258 million bags in 10 years.

Qatar Airways' hub is currently serving over 45 airline partners – including 14 legacy airlines.

The airport capacity grew to 58 million passengers per year after Phase A of the expansion in 2022 and currently serves over 200 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations.

In line with creating a bespoke airport experience, HIA is home to over 40 permanent art displays by local, regional and international artists and offers over 200 retail and dining outlets, including many world-firsts, and exclusives.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who has been part of the airport's growth journey since 2014, said:“The growth and global position of Hamad International Airport since the start of its operations is a prime example of how investing in our people and facilities, adopting innovative solutions, and fostering industry collaboration, leads to excellence. We have overcome multiple challenges and set industry standards that have helped us earn the title of the World's Best Airport. As the industry evolves, so will our operations and retail and hospitality experiences. We will continue to empower our people and nurture our relationships with our partners for the next 10 years, and beyond.”

Marking its 10th anniversary, HIA's team and passengers celebrated together with a series of activations which included cultural performances and live music sessions to commemorate the special occasion.

Investing in People

HIA's people are the cornerstone for the airport's glowing success over the past decade. The facility has prioritized training and development initiatives to nurture its skilled workforce through utilizing big data and analytics to support talent development.

Additionally, implementing the highest standards of service and safety at the workplace resulted in the airport achieving the ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certificate from BSI.

With over 70 nationalities, Hamad International Airport is constantly introducing new initiatives to harness innovative ideas to further enhance airport operations, customer experience and create a positive working environment in line with its core value 'One Team'.

Exponential Growth

HIA has undergone a remarkable transformation with the significant expansion to its infrastructure, in November 2022, as the airport's terminal increased by 125,000m2. The projects within Phase A of the expansion aimed to enhance and create a memorable passenger experience and cater to growing commercial and operational demand. Nine projects were launched including an indoor tropical garden ORCHARD – part of the Central Concourse with a new transfer hall, Remote Transfer Baggage Facility (RTBF) and new lounges – including the Al Mourjan Garden Lounge, home to the only Louis Vuitton Lounge at an airport.

To provide equitable customer experiences for all travelers, Hamad International Airport elevated its services and facilities to cater to travelers with reduced mobility and special needs.

The airport provides shuttle services to assist passengers moving from one place to another, a special sensory room – Muzn Lounge, and a refurbished Animal Relief Area for passengers traveling with service animals or emotional support animals.

Through special training, customer facing staff at Hamad International Airport are equipped to support passengers throughout their airport journey.

To support passengers and elevate their airport experience, Hamad International Airport introduced multiple wayfinding solutions that was distributed across major touchpoints across its expansive terminal.

By utilizing more than 65 QR codes and installing 40 digital devices, passengers at the airport can easily navigate to their gate or desired retail or dining outlet with ease.

Passenger-First Approach

HIA prides itself in offering a seamless travel experience for its passengers, whether arriving, departing, or transferring, the airport caters to every need and preference.

To relax and unwind at the airport, Hamad International Airport's Oryx Airport Hotel offers 100 rooms for passengers between flights or for short-term stays. Part of the airport hotel is the award-winning Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre which features a modern gym, an iconic 25-metre swimming pool, spa services, a golf simulator and squash court. Travellers also have a selection of 19 lounges to choose from.

The 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the second time, according to SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, has also introduced multiple industry firsts in its retail and F&B offering portfolio, including the first ever luxury beauty retreat - Dior Spa, the only Thom Browne's store, an Oreo café and Harrods Tea Room in an airport.

In addition to multiple duty-free offering, the airport also offers flagship boutiques of Gucci, Burberry, Tiffany, and Bvlgari, among others.

Environmental Stewardship

HIA is fully committed to environmental sustainability, implementing initiatives to minimise its ecological footprint. The airport is constantly investing in innovative solutions that will improve its environmental performance, including collaborating with the industry in leading global efforts to control CO2 emissions to tackle climate change, meeting and exceeding industry best practices for air quality and preventing pollution and meeting compliance obligations.

Between 2022 – 2023, through its enhanced waste management system, approximately 40% of waste generated by airport operations was reused or recycled.

HIA's dedicated wastewater treatment plant treats 100% of the airport's sewage and is working towards maintaining the use of treated sewage effluent for landscape irrigation – resulting in zero potable water used for irrigation and zero wastewater discharged to the sea.

The airport has also implemented various initiatives and environmental controls to further reduce energy consumption, such as cooling system optimization, smart metering, and LED lighting.

These efforts have led to the airport achieving the ACI ACA Level-3 Airport Carbon Accreditation and ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems accreditation.

As HIA continues its journey of growth and innovation, it remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the travel experience while upholding the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, the airport is poised for further expansion, with plans to grow its network and destinations. With Phase B of its expansion currently underway, the airport is set to introduce new attractions within the terminal.

Along its exciting journey, HIA has established itself as a destination in its own right within Qatar, offering unique and exceptional experiences to travelers.