Russia deepens cooperation with research organizations in Africa

(MENAFN) Russia has taken a significant step forward in its collaboration with research institutions in Africa through the signing of a new agreement with Mozambique's National Museum of Geology. The A.P. Karpinsky Russian Geological Research Institute announced the launch of a specialized geology class as part of this agreement, according to a statement from the institute's press service on Wednesday.



The signing ceremony, attended by representatives from Mozambique's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy alongside Russian diplomats, marks a milestone in the partnership between the two nations. Mozambique, known for its abundant natural resources including coal, graphite, iron ore, natural gas, and bauxite, presents a promising avenue for geological research and exploration.



Addressing the gathering, Pavel Khimchenko, head of the A.P. Karpinsky Institute, underscored the significant contributions of Soviet geologists to mineral management awareness in Mozambique. He expressed the institute's commitment to revitalizing this cooperation and sharing expertise to strengthen friendly and professional relations between the two countries.



Khimchenko emphasized the role of the newly established Karpinsky Classes in disseminating the latest research findings and methodological advancements developed by the institute. These classes, equipped with methodological resources, specialized literature, and online capabilities, aim to serve as collaborative hubs for geologists and facilitate knowledge exchange through lectures, seminars, and hands-on activities.



The establishment of the geological class signifies Russia's dedication to advancing geological education and research in Mozambique. By providing access to modern methodologies and IT developments, the initiative seeks to empower students, experts, and the broader community with valuable geological insights and skills, fostering mutual learning and cooperation between Russia and Mozambique

