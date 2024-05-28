New WHO Report Calls For Increasing Investments In Adolescent Well-Being

(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva, May 28 (IANS) In a rapidly evolving world, adolescents are facing significant challenges like high mortality rates, mental health, pregnancy, education and employment, and climate and environmental hazards, according to a new WHO report on Tuesday calling for greater investments in adolescent well-being.

The report released at the 77th World Health Assembly was commissioned by PMNCH (The Partnership for Maternal, Newborn & Child Health), and other global agencies like WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA.

Failure to substantially increase investment aimed at improving adolescent well-being would result in a staggering economic cost, with potential global losses amounting to an estimated $110 trillion (benefits foregone) from 2024 to 2050, which equates to $4.1 trillion per year, the report said.

On the other hand, a broad package of health services for adolescents is likely to give an estimated return of $9.6 for every dollar invested.

Investing in education and training for adolescents is also likely to give a return of $28.6 for every dollar invested.

"With just about five years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, progress lagging, and the adolescent population increasing, the urgency of investing in adolescents' well-being cannot be overstated," said Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and PMNCH Board Chair.

The experts called for increasing investment programmes to improve adolescent well-being on three key platforms or systems: universal health coverage, including primary care; enhanced schools that focus on learning, health, nutrition, and student well-being; and support systems, strengthening local community initiatives for adolescent health and well-being.

The five domains crucial for adolescent well-being include health and nutrition; connectedness, positive values and contribution to society; safety and a supportive environment; learning competence, education, skills, and employability; and agency and resilience.