America citizens included in supposed coup in African country

Three UNITED STATES citizens were among 50 individuals arrested for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to a report by Reuters citing a spokesperson for the DRC army. The coup attempt targeted President Felix Tshisekedi and involved armed men attacking key locations in the capital, Kinshasa.



The announcement was made by Sylvain Ekenge, a spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the DR Congo (FARDC), following reports of gunfire in Kinshasa early Sunday. Ekenge declared on state broadcaster RTNC TV that the army had successfully thwarted the coup attempt, detaining several suspects, and assured that "the situation is now under control."



The coup attempt began late Saturday night when a group of uniformed armed men attacked the residence of Vital Kamerhe, the outgoing economy minister and a candidate for the speaker of the National Assembly. Local media identified the attackers as members of the New Zaire Movement, linked to former DRC politician Christian Malanga. Malanga, who held American citizenship and had lived in exile in the United States, was killed during the coup attempt.



Michel Moto Muhima, Kamerhe's spokesman, reported on X (formerly Twitter) that two police officers assigned to Kamerhe's guard and one of the attackers were killed during the assault on Kamerhe's home. Additionally, the attackers targeted the presidential palace in the city center, tearing down and burning Congolese flags, further escalating the attempted coup.



Ekenge and the government confirmed these incidents, emphasizing that the situation has been stabilized and those involved in the coup attempt are in custody. The foiled coup highlights the ongoing political instability and challenges faced by the DRC as it navigates its complex internal dynamics.

